Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

