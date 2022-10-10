Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,300. The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

