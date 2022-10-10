ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 10,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,315,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ViewRay Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

