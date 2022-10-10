Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

