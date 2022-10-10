Virtua One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (TVK)

Virtua (TVK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Virtua token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtua has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and $1.96 million worth of Virtua was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtua has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.39 or 1.00000808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022798 BTC.

About Virtua

Virtua (CRYPTO:TVK) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2020. Virtua’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 tokens. The official message board for Virtua is medium.com/terravirtua. Virtua’s official Twitter account is @virtuametaverse. The Reddit community for Virtua is https://reddit.com/r/terravirtua/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtua’s official website is virtua.com.

Buying and Selling Virtua

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtua (TVK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtua has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 767,287,929.8 in circulation. The last known price of Virtua is 0.03591478 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $937,387.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://virtua.com/.”

