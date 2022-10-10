Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $246.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.69.

NYSE V traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $182.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,469. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $345.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

