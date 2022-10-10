Vivid Labs Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (VID)

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Vivid Labs token can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Labs has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $18,690.00 worth of Vivid Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000414 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vivid Labs Profile

Vivid Labs (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Vivid Labs’ total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,087,301 tokens. Vivid Labs’ official Twitter account is @vividlabshq. Vivid Labs’ official message board is medium.com/vivid-labs. The official website for Vivid Labs is www.vividlabs.com.

Vivid Labs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Labs (VID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vivid Labs has a current supply of 265,000,000 with 166,087,301.3192324 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Labs is 0.04942351 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,453.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vividlabs.com/.”

