Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 486997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

