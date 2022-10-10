Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 486997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.25.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.