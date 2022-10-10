Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Volt Inu V2 has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $3.60 million worth of Volt Inu V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Volt Inu V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Volt Inu V2 has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Volt Inu V2 alerts:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00674169 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011572 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001688 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Volt Inu V2

VOLT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu V2’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,716,436,521,541 tokens. Volt Inu V2’s official website is voltinu.in. Volt Inu V2’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial.

Volt Inu V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu V2 has a current supply of 69,000,000,000,000 with 54,766,287,142,827 in circulation. The last known price of Volt Inu V2 is 0.00000055 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,667,817.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Volt Inu V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Volt Inu V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Volt Inu V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Volt Inu V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.