W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (WGP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $278,762.00 and $479,224.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is https://reddit.com/r/wgreenpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @wgreenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “W Green Pay (WGP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. W Green Pay has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 17,630,267.351556 in circulation. The last known price of W Green Pay is 0.01595909 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $481,653.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wpay.sg/.”

