Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,185 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. 53,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,331. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

