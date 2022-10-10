Waddell & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.34. 122,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
