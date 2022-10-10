Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $874,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FHN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.24. 58,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,203. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

