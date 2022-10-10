Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. CL King cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.42. 106,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

