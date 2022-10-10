Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.49. The company had a trading volume of 91,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

