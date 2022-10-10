Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,406. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

