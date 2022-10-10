Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

