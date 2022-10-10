WAGMI Game Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million (WAGMIGAMES)

WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One WAGMI Game token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WAGMI Game has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $208,145.00 worth of WAGMI Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAGMI Game has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAGMI Game Profile

WAGMI Game’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. WAGMI Game’s total supply is 2,200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000,000 tokens. WAGMI Game’s official Twitter account is @wagmigameco and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAGMI Game’s official website is www.wagmigame.io. The Reddit community for WAGMI Game is https://reddit.com/r/wagmigame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAGMI Game is www.instagram.com/wagmigame.

Buying and Selling WAGMI Game

According to CryptoCompare, “WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WAGMI Game has a current supply of 2,200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WAGMI Game is 0.00000373 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $174,769.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagmigame.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAGMI Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAGMI Game should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAGMI Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

