Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.50. 6,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 268,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

