Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Stock Down 4.5 %

FRA:ZAL opened at €20.63 ($21.05) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.07.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

