WEMIX Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One WEMIX token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00009079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $214.76 million and $17.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WEMIX Token Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 tokens. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.medium.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 123,233,682.38 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.77617175 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $8,572,363.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

