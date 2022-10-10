West Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 48,657 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,066. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

