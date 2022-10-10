West Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,265,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $26.42.
