West Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3,714.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 397.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

BATS:ESML traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,491 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.