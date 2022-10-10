West Wealth Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

WFC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692,123. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

