West Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.