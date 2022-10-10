West Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.