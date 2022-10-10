West Wealth Group LLC Sells 100,717 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,717 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164,376 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.