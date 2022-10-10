Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Position Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.