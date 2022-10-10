WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 171301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

WE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at WeWork

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork Trading Down 6.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 133.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WeWork by 31.6% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WeWork by 191.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

