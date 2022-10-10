WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 171301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
WE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
