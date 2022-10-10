WHACKD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (WHACKD)

WHACKD (WHACKD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. WHACKD has a market cap of $1.83 million and $11,049.00 worth of WHACKD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHACKD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHACKD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHACKD Token Profile

WHACKD’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. WHACKD’s total supply is 653,238,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,441,604 tokens. WHACKD’s official website is getwhackd.org. The Reddit community for WHACKD is https://reddit.com/r/whackdmcafee/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WHACKD’s official Twitter account is @tokenwhackd. WHACKD’s official message board is medium.com/@whackdtoken.

Buying and Selling WHACKD

According to CryptoCompare, “WHACKD (WHACKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHACKD has a current supply of 653,238,665 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WHACKD is 0.00291918 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $186.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getwhackd.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHACKD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHACKD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHACKD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

