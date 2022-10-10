Wilder World 1-Day Volume Tops $576,662.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Wilder World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wilder World Token Profile

Wilder World launched on May 10th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @wilderworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wilder World’s official message board is medium.com/@wilderworld. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com.

Wilder World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World (WILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wilder World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 94,845,467.17 in circulation. The last known price of Wilder World is 0.22627691 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $400,579.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wilderworld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

