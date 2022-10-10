WinCash Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $28,930.68 and approximately $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066845 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2019. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “WinCash (WCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. WinCash has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,499,784.06661 in circulation. The last known price of WinCash is 0.01946231 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wincashcoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

