Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. 441,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,755. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

