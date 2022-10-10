Wolf Game Wool Trading Down 1.7% This Week (WOOL)

Wolf Game Wool (WOOL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Wolf Game Wool has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Game Wool has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $77,760.00 worth of Wolf Game Wool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Game Wool token can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wolf Game Wool Profile

Wolf Game Wool’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. Wolf Game Wool’s total supply is 76,610,840 tokens. Wolf Game Wool’s official Twitter account is @wolfdotgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wolf Game Wool is wolf.game.

Buying and Selling Wolf Game Wool

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolf Game Wool (WOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wolf Game Wool has a current supply of 76,610,840 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wolf Game Wool is 0.06650615 USD and is down -23.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,118,614.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolf.game/.”

