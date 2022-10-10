Wombat Exchange (WOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $963,228.00

Wombat Exchange (WOM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Wombat Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wombat Exchange has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Wombat Exchange has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $963,228.00 worth of Wombat Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wombat Exchange Profile

Wombat Exchange is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2022. Wombat Exchange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,703,982 tokens. The official website for Wombat Exchange is wombat.exchange. The official message board for Wombat Exchange is medium.com/wombat-exchange. Wombat Exchange’s official Twitter account is @wombatexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wombat Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wombat Exchange (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wombat Exchange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 19,783,604.80226337 in circulation. The last known price of Wombat Exchange is 0.25257553 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,815,830.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wombat.exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wombat Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wombat Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wombat Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

