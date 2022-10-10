WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

WPP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 782.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 868.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.45. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at WPP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

