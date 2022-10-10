Wrapped Staked HEC Price Hits $91.20 (WSHEC)

Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Wrapped Staked HEC has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Staked HEC has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $10,278.00 worth of Wrapped Staked HEC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Staked HEC token can now be bought for approximately $91.20 or 0.00478496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Staked HEC Profile

Wrapped Staked HEC’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Wrapped Staked HEC’s total supply is 55,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,145 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Staked HEC is hector.finance. The Reddit community for Wrapped Staked HEC is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official Twitter account is @hectordao_hec. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official message board is medium.com/@hector_network.

Wrapped Staked HEC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Wrapped Staked HEC has a current supply of 55,604.706329 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Staked HEC is 93.65432724 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,952.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hector.finance.”

