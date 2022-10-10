WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up to $45.52

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.52, but opened at $46.51. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 1,310 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

