XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $48.13. 5,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

