Zap Hits Market Cap of $901,929.04 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $901,929.04 and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zap

Zap’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is https://reddit.com/r/zapprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official message board is medium.com/the-zap-project. Zap’s official Twitter account is @zapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap (ZAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zap has a current supply of 520,000,000 with 236,144,465 in circulation. The last known price of Zap is 0.00387262 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,078.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zap.org/.”

