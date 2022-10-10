ZionTopia (ZION) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZionTopia (ZION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ZionTopia has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $11,865.00 worth of ZionTopia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZionTopia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ZionTopia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZionTopia Profile

ZionTopia was first traded on March 8th, 2022. ZionTopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,180,272,159 tokens. The Reddit community for ZionTopia is https://reddit.com/r/ziontopia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZionTopia is medium.com/@ziontopia. ZionTopia’s official Twitter account is @zion_topia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZionTopia is www.ziontopia.com.

ZionTopia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZionTopia (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZionTopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZionTopia is 0.00100131 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,520.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ziontopia.com.”

