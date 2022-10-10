Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,063 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

