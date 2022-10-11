10,083 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 95,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

