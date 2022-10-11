103,310 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.
QCOM traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. 285,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
