16,106 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

