179,391 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 370,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 190,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 197,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,062,122 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

