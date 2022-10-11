1SAFU Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2,018.15 (SAFU)

1SAFU (SAFU) traded down 95.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. 1SAFU has a total market capitalization of $2,018.15 and approximately $40,734.00 worth of 1SAFU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SAFU token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1SAFU has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1SAFU Profile

1SAFU’s launch date was December 23rd, 2021. 1SAFU’s total supply is 138,888,888,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,223,222,222 tokens. The official website for 1SAFU is www.1safu.com. 1SAFU’s official Twitter account is @1safu_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1SAFU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1SAFU (SAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. 1SAFU has a current supply of 138,888,888,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1SAFU is 0.00000008 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1safu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SAFU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SAFU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SAFU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

