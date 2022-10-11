22,987 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,973. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

