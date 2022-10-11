2,896 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,445 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.
