5,334 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,165,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GDDY stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GoDaddy Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
