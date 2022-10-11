5,334 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,165,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

